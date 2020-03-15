Global  

President Trump Considering a Full Pardon of Michael Flynn

Newsy Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
President Trump Considering a Full Pardon of Michael FlynnWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump said on Twitter he is "strongly considering" a full pardon of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. 

He said, "So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice...
 The former U.S. National Security Adviser pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with a Russian ambassador.

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn [Video]

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he is 'strongly considering' full pardon of Michael Flynn

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
CTV News

Donald Trump says he is considering 'Full Pardon' for Michael Flynn

Trump has long suggested he is considering a pardon for Flynn as well as others ensnared in investigations of Russian election interference.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

dabby24

F Davin Birt RT @CNN: President Trump has tweeted that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for Michael Flynn. The former national security advise… 2 minutes ago

AnalystHealth

Health_Informaticist RT @CREWcrew: President Trump took time on Sunday to tweet that he is considering a “full pardon” to former national security advisor Micha… 2 minutes ago

brandreth_j

Everything you know is wrong RT @TheDemCoalition: Trump said he is considering a full pardon for Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a… 2 minutes ago

ADeplorable1978

Phil RT @MSNBC: NEW: Amid coronavirus crisis, President Trump says he is strongly considering "a full pardon" for his former national security a… 3 minutes ago

diamondrn

Bob Diamond - Vietnam Vet - Mensa Member - Cult-45 President #Trump: "After destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family... the #FBI, working in conjunction… https://t.co/TjSx1Fl22y 5 minutes ago

Shannonjwtbh

Shannon⭐⭐⭐ RT @barmore27: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a Full… 6 minutes ago

Leica0071

🔺𝗦𝗬𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗬🔻 RT @Jeannie22757716: The FBI conveniently loses any information which makes a case for their corruption! #FreeGenFlynn 🇺🇸 President Trump… 7 minutes ago

Kawney2

Kathy Crane RT @intheMatrixxx: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a F… 7 minutes ago

