Ed Clarke RT @BobBenzen: Yesterday the PM deemed screening & border closures ineffective, today he calls them vital. I’m glad the gov’t finally made… 4 minutes ago G. C. Claro Canada to close borders to most non-citizens, stop ill travellers from boarding inbound flights, PM announces https://t.co/EU2tbs5GrF 14 minutes ago Keith D McMurdo RT @globeandmail: Canada to close borders to most foreign nationals, except Americans https://t.co/7HW9bR2FK6 @GlobePolitics https://t.co/Z… 14 minutes ago 💎‎‏ ‎بیاء🍫💗 RT @HummaSaif: Canada to close borders to most noncitizens over coronavirus https://t.co/NR31O6ibvX 18 minutes ago Furbydude 🇨🇦 Canada to close borders to most non-citizens, says Trudeau https://t.co/ivo2eDZbf5 via @YouTube 20 minutes ago 毒スリハン RT @AJEnglish: Canada to close borders to most noncitizens over coronavirus https://t.co/9i6paO7VUX 22 minutes ago mig30m6 RT @AlexNeveAmnesty: What do border-closings mean for refugee claimants seeking to reach safety in Canada? Sent back? Amidst global concern… 24 minutes ago