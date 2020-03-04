Global  

Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

Newsy Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Supreme Court Postpones Oral ArgumentsWatch VideoThe Supreme Court announced Monday it is postponing oral arguments for the first time in over a century "in keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to" the coronavirus pandemic. This affects cases scheduled for March 23-25 and March 30-April 1. 

This is the first time in 102 years the high...
News video: SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus 00:56

 SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced the postponement of its March and early April schedule on Monday. Among the cases affected are three related to the publication of President Donald Trump's financial records and tax returns. SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC...

