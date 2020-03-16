Global  

Canada closing borders to non-citizens; Americans exempted

Japan Today Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident — and even they…
Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban [Video]

Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban

Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government&apos;s latest plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada. New measures include closing Canada’s borders to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published
Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home [Video]

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

ororo__11

Lulu RT @CNN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is closing its borders to anyone other than Canadian citizens, permanent r… 11 seconds ago

g_singh9

Gurpreet RT @ABC30: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a… 14 seconds ago

SelvynWright

Selvyn Wright RT @cnni: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is closing its borders to anyone other than Canadian citizens, permanent… 25 seconds ago

Mngk

Maze RT @NYDailyNews: Canada closes its borders. 🇨🇦 Justin Trudeau is closing its borders to non-locals as the 38M-person country works to conta… 53 seconds ago

JXavierFaust

JXavierFaust RT @WBTWNews13: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resi… 2 minutes ago

canadastudynet

カナダ留学ノススメ RT @cbcnewsbc: Canada is closing its borders to travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans. #COVID19 But B… 2 minutes ago

Sookisookinow24

I'mJustBeingFwank RT @kron4news: Canada is closing the border https://t.co/Kq4yVkMN3R 3 minutes ago

BlessUSA45

🇺🇸💪Sam Conservative💪🇺🇸 RT @cgr5555: So Canada,When the rubber meets the road. Strong border security does work!Yes,A country has to protect its borders, and if so… 4 minutes ago

