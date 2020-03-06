Global  

Trump Misrepresents Google Coronavirus Website

FactCheck.org Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Trump Misrepresents Google Coronavirus WebsitePresident Donald Trump and other officials misleadingly suggested that tech behemoth Google was working on a screening website that large numbers of Americans could use to see if they should be tested for the new coronavirus. The website, however, is actually a project of Google’s sister company Verily and is initially limited to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The post Trump Misrepresents Google Coronavirus Website appeared first on FactCheck.org.
