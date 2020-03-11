False Claims of Nationwide Lockdown for COVID-19

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The National Security Council is warning Americans of a "FAKE" rumor circulating on social media that falsely claims President Donald Trump will impose a nationwide "mandatory quarantine."


