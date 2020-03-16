Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Johnson Puts UK In Lockdown In Coronavirus U-Turn

Johnson Puts UK In Lockdown In Coronavirus U-Turn

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
By Benjamin Fox

(EurActiv) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson performed a dramatic U-turn on Monday (16 March) and put the UK on lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, dropping his controversial ‘herd immunity’ approach and following the lead of continental Europe.

The UK was now approaching “the fast...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Italians sing from their rooftops amid coronavirus lockdown

During the coronavirus lockdown in Italy, people gather from their balconies and windows to sing together. The footage was recorded on Friday (March 13) and Monday (March 16).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published
Jennifer Lopez working on new projects and dance moves during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Jennifer Lopez working on new projects and dance moves during coronavirus lockdown

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of the time she's spending "stuck at home" during the coronavirus pandemic, working on new projects.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact

Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contactBoris Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today - urging everyone in the country to stop all "non-essential" contact with others.The PM warned that the...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

1g16699016

Gregory Ruessmann RT @EURACTIV: Boris Johnson performed a dramatic U-turn and put the UK on lockdown, dropping his controversial ‘herd immunity’ approach and… 3 hours ago

Jay17381256

Constantine 36 Johnson puts UK in lockdown in Coronavirus U-turn https://t.co/Cnuys9618L 5 hours ago

RebourneThe

The Rebourne Identity Coronavirus: Boris Johnson puts UK in lockdown as death tolls reaches 55' | via @telegraph https://t.co/OQlM66urpX 5 hours ago

BrianGPowell

Brian G. Powell,M.S. RT @EternalEnglish: But Bojo still hasn't closed our borders. WHY? Coronavirus: Boris Johnson puts UK in lockdown as death tolls reaches… 5 hours ago

EternalEnglish

TheEndOfEverything But Bojo still hasn't closed our borders. WHY? Coronavirus: Boris Johnson puts UK in lockdown as death tolls reac… https://t.co/PSiJlIyhaK 5 hours ago

DoorIndustryJnl

DoorIndustryJournal Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson puts UK in lockdown as death tolls reaches 55 https://t.co/7YB43cQS6a #coronavirusupdates 5 hours ago

SueciaLiberal

Jimmy Leon Coronavirus: Boris Johnson puts UK in lockdown as death tolls reaches 55' | via @telegraph https://t.co/qYG5uK7bvi 6 hours ago

gut_001

Patrick Guttenberg RT @MiroslavPrince: @rivm @michelmirjam Prime Minister Boris Johnson performed a dramatic U-turn on Monday (16 March) dropping his controve… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.