Louis Vuitton's Parent Company Will Start Making Hand Sanitizer
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoLuxury fashion's biggest name is doing its part to help France amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, LVMH, the parent company of brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy, announced it would convert some of its perfume production sites into hand sanitizer production sites.
As of Monday, France's confirmed...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this