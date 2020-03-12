Global  

Louis Vuitton's Parent Company Will Start Making Hand Sanitizer

Newsy Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Louis Vuitton's Parent Company Will Start Making Hand SanitizerWatch VideoLuxury fashion's biggest name is doing its part to help France amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, LVMH, the parent company of brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy, announced it would convert some of its perfume production sites into hand sanitizer production sites.

As of Monday, France's confirmed...
News video: Louis Vuitton's Parent Company Will Start Making Hand Sanitizer

Louis Vuitton's Parent Company Will Start Making Hand Sanitizer 00:54

 On Sunday, the luxury fashion company announced it would start using perfume production lines to make hand sanitizer.

