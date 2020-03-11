Global  

Unease along B.C.-Washington border as COVID-19 cases rise

CTV News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Although the government announced Monday that Canada would be closing its borders to most non-Canadian citizens, this new rule does not apply to U.S. citizens -- causing concern in British Columbia, home to one of the busiest border crossings and the country’s highest death toll from COVID-19.
