'Hundreds' of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of prisoners broke out of four Brazilian jails on Monday, the day before their day-release privileges were due to be suspended over the coronavirus outbreak, Sao Paulo state prison authorities and local media reported.
