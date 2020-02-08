Global  

Coronavirus: 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The actor revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family.
Coronavirus tightens hold on Hollywood; Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju test positive for COVID-19

Idris did not identify the person but said that he took the test because he found out on Friday that he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the...
DNA

Fans Want Kristofer Hivju (aka Tormund) to Drink Giant's Milk to Cure Coronavirus

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju revealed to the world on Monday (March 16) that he tested positive for coronavirus and fans have been suggesting what he...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

