'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus , and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals. France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend