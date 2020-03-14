'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals. France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits.
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...
France and Spain are following Italy into lockdown while the US has expanded its travel ban to include the UK. Follow our live coverage here. The Age Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •New Zealand Herald
