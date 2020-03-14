Global  

'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat coronavirus

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals. France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits.
News video: France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus 01:42

 France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...

3 Countries Hardest Hit By Coronavirus Record Highest Single-Day Death Toll [Video]

3 Countries Hardest Hit By Coronavirus Record Highest Single-Day Death Toll

CBS News correspondent Cindy Pom reports from London.

Coronavirus: 'We have young people in very serious conditions;' The change in the discourse of medical professionals in France i [Video]

Coronavirus: 'We have young people in very serious conditions;' The change in the discourse of medical professionals in France i

Coronavirus: 'We have young people in very serious conditions;' The change in the discourse of medical professionals in France is alarming

'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors

'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors· France's president, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Monday that the country would enact a 15-day lockdown, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless...
Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

France and Spain are following Italy into lockdown while the US has expanded its travel ban to include the UK. Follow our live coverage here.
