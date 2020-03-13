Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Apple employee tests corona positive at US office

Apple employee tests corona positive at US office

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Apple employees at the office campus have been alerted to take extra precautions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally [Video]

Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally

The employee, who was diagnosed late Thursday, has not been at the store since March 2, according to a statement. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:15Published
Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Santa Monica Apple Store employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at an Apple Store in Santa Monica, Calif., has tested positive for COVID-19, Apple confirmed on Friday, though the company has taken steps to ensure...
AppleInsider

Google asks staff to work from home after employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus

The internet giant, which is one of the "Big Four" technology companies alongside Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, has been cancelling any big events for a while to...
DNA


Tweets about this

IndiLeak

IndiLeak Apple employee tests corona positive at US office https://t.co/zAjuNixF9w https://t.co/V7Z8DscWH6 7 hours ago

thenglishpost

The English Post #Apple employee tests corona positive at US office #COVID19 https://t.co/U1NSpMRaT8 8 hours ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Apple employee tests corona positive at US office - https://t.co/rxX5GBTXFj https://t.co/vodke4BOAN 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.