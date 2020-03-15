Pawel Wargan RT @pawelwargan: Spain is nationalising all private hospitals. It’s hard to imagine now how fundamentally transformed the world will be on… 2 minutes ago Apria Brown New story on NPR: Spain, Hard Hit By Coronavirus Pandemic, Shuts Down https://t.co/IlF9QDgCsl 16 minutes ago 👠CAM🌲"💃#BidenHarris2020 RT @NPRHealth: Spain, Hard Hit By Coronavirus Pandemic, Shuts Down https://t.co/m4sg9ohdAE 20 minutes ago Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: Spain, Hard Hit By Coronavirus Pandemic, Shuts Down https://t.co/6N8C2SYvjp 23 minutes ago NPR Health News Spain, Hard Hit By Coronavirus Pandemic, Shuts Down https://t.co/m4sg9ohdAE 24 minutes ago Pawel Wargan Spain is nationalising all private hospitals. It’s hard to imagine now how fundamentally transformed the world wil… https://t.co/btFJhd9AWo 58 minutes ago Science or Fiction? RT @jooji_marsh: In Spain (Video Valladolid) every day at 8pm they're clapping the doctors/nurses that are working so hard to tackle the #c… 2 days ago George In Spain (Video Valladolid) every day at 8pm they're clapping the doctors/nurses that are working so hard to tackle… https://t.co/odzFH3eP2U 2 days ago