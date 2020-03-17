Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it will deploy at entrances and exits of main cities in the kingdom in a move officials said was ahead of an imminent announcement of a state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus 👓 View full article

