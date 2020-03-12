Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will bar foreign citizens with symptoms from entering the country

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will bar foreign citizens with symptoms from entering the country

TheSpec.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will bar foreign citizens with symptoms from entering the countryCanada will bar foreign citizens from entering the country, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces “increasingly aggressive” measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus 01:27

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada Is Closing Its Border To Most Nonresidents [Video]

Canada Is Closing Its Border To Most Nonresidents

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said citizens, their immediate families and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published
Canada closing its border amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Canada closing its border amid coronavirus pandemic

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will close the border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Self-Isolating After Wife Experiences Flu-Like Symptoms


TIME

Canada to bar entry to travellers who are not citizens, permanent residents or Americans

Canada is barring entry to travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today — one of a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CanadaPoland

Canada Poland RT @CanadianPM: The Government of Canada is taking action to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of Canadians. Today, Prime Minister… 6 minutes ago

CanadaPoland

Canada Poland RT @CanadianPM: Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new actions under Canada’s #COVID19 response to limit its spread and to prov… 7 minutes ago

hilaurel

Laurel Hawkswell RT @GlobalEdmonton: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Edmonton International Airport will be no longer be accepting internat… 8 minutes ago

rickjdakota

🇺🇸 Richard 🇺🇸 RT @FOX13News: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will close his country's border to non-citizens amid #coronavirus p… 10 minutes ago

MalawiPage

Malawi Page RT @cnni: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is closing its borders to anyone other than Canadian citizens, permanent… 10 minutes ago

Gatisoo

👷‍♂️ 毛刺 🐢 "Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is currently running the country from home [..]" AAA AHAHAHAHA :DDDDD 10 minutes ago

ErinStefan

Erin Stefan @itsaudacious “Canadians, as much as possible, should stay home.” - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau You should shar… https://t.co/T9AZ8fDCCD 10 minutes ago

tcely

Chris Ely RT @kr3at: Canda Prime Minister Trudeau said the border will be shut to non-residents, excluding Americans, in response to the #coronavirus… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.