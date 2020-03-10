Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners amid coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners in response to the coronavirus epidemic, a judiciary spokesman said. The death toll in Iran from Covid-19 has reached 853 and a total of 14,991 people have been confirmed infected across the country, one of the worst national outbreaks outside China, where the new virus originated.


