Azerbaijan to limit entry to capital over coronavirus Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Azerbaijan's government said on Tuesday it would restrict entry to its capital, Baku, and surrounding areas for 10 days from March 19 due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ernst Nordholt Azerbaijan to limit entry to capital over coronavirus - https://t.co/V9TDjLdPpN #GoogleAlerts 2 hours ago