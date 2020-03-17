Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 says Norwegian FA

Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 says Norwegian FA

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The proposal was agreed during a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national football federations
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, says the Norwegian FA

Euro 2020 has been postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic, says the Norwegian FA.
BBC News Also reported by •Team TalkReutersIndependentThe Argus

Coronavirus: UEFA postpones Euro 2020 until 2021, decisions to be made on Champions League and Europa League

This summer’s European Championships have been delayed for a year, the Norwegian football federation announced on Tuesday. Euro 2020 was due to begin on June...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AR04OOF

Mohammed Aroof RT @SkyNewsBreak: Norwegian FA says UEFA Euro 2020 Football Championship has been postponed until 2021 37 seconds ago

FMAaberdeen

RTYD BBC Sport - Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, says the Norwegian FA https://t.co/E9cdZLsZI2 Only a matter of t… https://t.co/y4PH6wR7Pf 1 minute ago

vgcancino

Guillermo Cancino Euro 2020 postponed until next year, says Norwegian FA https://t.co/u8MjGdzTVG 3 minutes ago

RugbyBath

#RugbyBath "Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, says the Norwegian FA" via @BBCSport https://t.co/bWtZQft4Qm 3 minutes ago

dailystarnews

The Daily Star The 2020 European Championship has been postponed for a year as the world fights to contain the outbreak of the cor… https://t.co/OvPN8TYwvB 3 minutes ago

kevinfins13

ND Kev Coronavirus Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, says the Norwegian FA https://t.co/DQJKMyZzkW 4 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports JUST IN | UEFA Euro 2020 championship postponed over coronavirus outbreak! Read: https://t.co/bLKbjIU9df https://t.co/sSpoy4Kuci 5 minutes ago

Lawrence_KC

Lawrence RT @skysports_bryan: UEFA: Norwegian FA says Euro 2020 postponed until 2021. Awaiting official UEFA confirmation. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.