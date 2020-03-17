Spain coronavirus death toll nearly doubles overnight as EU shuts borders Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The death toll in Spain from COVID-19 nearly doubled within the past 24 hours as the nation’s roughly 46 million population remains under a stringent lockdown meant to curb transmission of the highly infectious coronavirus. 👓 View full article

