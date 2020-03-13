Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Church of England > Church of England suspends public worship over coronavirus

Church of England suspends public worship over coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Church of England said on Tuesday it would suspend public worship to slow the spread of the coronavirus, although churches would remain open for prayer if possible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Church streams worship services in St. Petersburg

Church streams worship services in St. Petersburg 01:05

 Church streams worship services in St. Petersburg

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some churches hold services live, others go online [Video]

Some churches hold services live, others go online

Churches across the Tri- State cancelled in-person worship services to help protect members from the coronavirus. But despite suggestions from top politicians, some churches kept their doors open.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:47Published
Worship services changing amid COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Worship services changing amid COVID-19 concerns

To curb the spread of coronavirus, worship services may look different this weekend.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Confirmed At Queens Church As Public Services Go Online

A parishioner who has tested positive for COVID-19 was among those attending mass last weekend in a church in Queens, reinforcing the call for the faithful to...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Hertfordshire MercuryStroud LifeBrighton and Hove News

Public Health England advice on coronavirus (Covid -19)

Public Health England advice on coronavirus (Covid -19)The latest guidance from Public Health England, Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland, Public Health Wales and Health Protection Scotland
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

prairiemonk1

celt... RT @ctrlamb: Church of England suspends public worship, says it has to be a “different sort of church” in the coming months #coronavirus ht… 2 minutes ago

linda_maddison

Linda Maddison. Church of England suspends public worship https://t.co/1SvpPCgMVo via @BBCNews 11 minutes ago

bujheekom

bujhee kom RT @VOANews: Church of England Suspends Public Worship over Coronavirus https://t.co/kngXYA08c8 19 minutes ago

osbcng

Osun State Broadcasting Corporation Church of England suspends public services https://t.co/xPEwWYrawZ 32 minutes ago

sunilddesai

Sunil Desai Church of England suspends public worship https://t.co/pLnu9vJoW6 via @BBCNews 37 minutes ago

leakblast

Leakblast.com BREAKING: Church of England suspends public services https://t.co/Wvqr9EBkwb https://t.co/yVDBGZJWFv 38 minutes ago

joeforces

Joe RT @3y3As3mOo: Church of England suspends public worship over coronavirus. But Dr Lawrence se ɔp3s3 ɔy3 asore. https://t.co/IQjDm1DG3u 39 minutes ago

swiftstory

Deborah Swift RT @ReutersUK: The Church of England said it would suspend public worship to slow the spread of the #coronavirus, although churches would r… 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.