Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures

PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures

CTV News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing Canadians with an update on the federal government’s COVID-19 measures and steps Canadians should be continuing to take to limit the spread of the pandemic that has already prompted some provinces to declare states of emergency.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban

Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban 00:42

 Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government&apos;s latest plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada. New measures include closing Canada’s borders to international travellers and limiting incoming flights. During his statement, the PM reminded...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.