Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Outrage as Trump calls coronavirus 'Chinese Virus'

Outrage as Trump calls coronavirus 'Chinese Virus'

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Some accuse the US president of trying to deflect critics from his slow response to the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet 01:42

 President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Doubles Down On 'Chinese Virus' Claim: It's An 'Accurate' Term [Video]

Trump Doubles Down On 'Chinese Virus' Claim: It's An 'Accurate' Term

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:33Published
Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big [Video]

Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big

President Donald Trump says the U.S. can be "rolling again" quickly after the coronavirus outbreak if "we do this right." Trump made the comments as he opened Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs Slam Trump for Calling Coronavirus a 'Chinese Virus'

Celebrities are speaking out with harsh criticism of Donald Trump after referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus” in a new tweet about the pandemic....
Just Jared

Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a "Chinese virus"

Despite calls to avoid racial labeling, Mr. Trump referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" in a tweet.
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.