Florida primary: Chaos as workers fail to man polling station over coronavirus fears

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
As voters in three US states headed to the polls on Tuesday, coronavirus concerns stopped some polling stations in Florida from opening
News video: Floridians choose between Biden, Sanders amid outbreak fears

Floridians choose between Biden, Sanders amid outbreak fears 01:15

 As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state's voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.

How much will the coronavirus impact the polls in SWFL [Video]

How much will the coronavirus impact the polls in SWFL

The Coronavirus concerns as turned away many poll volunteers. Voter turnout for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election is expected to be around 20%

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:25Published
Voters finding some local poll places closed without warning [Video]

Voters finding some local poll places closed without warning

The polls opened at 7 a.m., but some voters are finding their polling places empty and closed.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:33Published

Florida dealing with dearth of poll workers as primary held amid coronavirus pandemic

Fears over the coronavirus outbreak have caused many poll workers in Florida to stay home Tuesday as voters cast their ballots in the state’s presidential...
FOXNews.com

Coronavirus concerns cause UCF to move classes online

The University of Central Florida will move all its classes to online instruction starting March 16 due to coronavirus fears. Changes by the university come...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.comcbs4.com

