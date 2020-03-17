Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New Brunswick announces presumptive COVID-19 case involving boy

New Brunswick announces presumptive COVID-19 case involving boy

CTV News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
There is another presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick – this time involving a child.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Niagara County deals with first positive COVID--19 case [Video]

Niagara County deals with first positive COVID--19 case

The county is dealing with its first positive case of COVID--19.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:19Published
Third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County [Video]

Third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

The Pima County Health Department announced a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.