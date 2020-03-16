Global  

'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus ConcernsWatch Video"Saturday Night Live" is suspending its season over coronavirus concerns.

NBC said Monday that as a precautionary measure, the show will remain on hiatus until further notice. The show was scheduled to return March 28 with actor and filmmaker John Krasinski as host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. There are only...
News video: 'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns

'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns 00:42

 There are only six episodes left in the current season, but NBC says &quot;SNL&quot; will remain on hiatus &quot;until further notice.&quot;

Recent related news from verified sources

'Saturday Night Live' suspends production because of coronavirus

Saturday Night Live will postpone its return to the airwaves due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, reports Variety.  The show was scheduled to...
Mashable

‘Saturday Night Live’ Suspends Next Three Shows Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The NBC staple had been set to air its next episode on March 28.
Billboard.com


