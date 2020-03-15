News24.com | Don't call 911 for toilet paper, urges Oregon police

Global  

Police in the northwestern US state of Oregon have urged citizens worried about the coronavirus pandemic not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.
 You might be all out of toilet paper, but Oregon Police say to not call 9-1-1! Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the message to the public.

Occurred on March 16, 2020 / Carlyle, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: We were at Pinkies Ink, in Carlyle, Illinois getting everyone to not be so serious about toilet paper.

Chaotic scenes at grocery stores seems to be the new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are asking shoppers to slow down. KPIX's Kiet Do reports that the early bird gets the toilet..

Police in the northwestern US state of Oregon have urged citizens worried about the coronavirus pandemic not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.
A police department in Oregon is urging people that if they've run out of toilet paper, it's not worth calling 911.
