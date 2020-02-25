Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
China withdrew the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers on Wednesday, intensifying a bitter fight between the world's top two economies over the spread of coronavirus and press freedoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists [Video]

Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists

China’s decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters sparks Washington move to reduce number of US-based Chinese state media staff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CityMouse8

CityMouse RT @dcexaminer: The Chinese have chosen to fight "the coronavirus information war like an actual war" by expelling US journalists from Chin… 2 seconds ago

LindacoxCox

Lc4America-Text Trump to 88022 RT @johncardillo: China Announces That It Will Expel American Journalists This after they did China’s bidding https://t.co/5OhBM5TyT7 6 seconds ago

LeighLike1234

Leigh Nofp RT @davidgura: "#China announced on Tuesday that it would expel American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journa… 6 seconds ago

robert425

Robert Hebert RT @ArthurSchwartz: Now they’ll start calling it the Chinese Flu. China Announces That It Will Expel American Journalists https://t.co/Jg… 8 seconds ago

srkmron_Mk2

セーラーカメレオンMk-2 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: China said it would expel American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The… 11 seconds ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner The Chinese have chosen to fight "the coronavirus information war like an actual war" by expelling US journalists f… https://t.co/NMQBdBBFYr 15 seconds ago

shadywoohoo

K.E.C.K RT @HawleyMO: #China can’t handle American reporters who don’t take orders from the Chinese Communist Party https://t.co/yBML5IOElM 25 seconds ago

EricyuanY

E RT @EdmundCMoy: China Announces That It Will Expel American Journalists. True that this resulted after Trump limited Chinese journalists in… 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.