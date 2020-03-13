Global  

China to expel American reporters after U.S. curbs its media

Japan Today Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
China announced that it will revoke the media credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country, in response…
China restricts American reporters after US curbs its media

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media. In a...
