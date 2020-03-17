When Irish eyes are absent: Virus subdues St Patrick's Day
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () St Patrick's Day revelers across the world tried to salvage the holiday with makeshift celebrations after parades and parties were scrapped and residents were urged to hunker down…
This Day in History: First St. Patrick's Day Parade March 17, 1762 The first St. Patrick's Day parade is widely regarded as having been celebrated in New York City by Irish soldiers serving in the British army. The day honors the patron saint of Ireland, who was born to a Christian family in Britain...