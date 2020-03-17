Global  

When Irish eyes are absent: Virus subdues St Patrick's Day

Japan Today Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
St Patrick's Day revelers across the world tried to salvage the holiday with makeshift celebrations after parades and parties were scrapped and residents were urged to hunker down…
This Day in History: First St. Patrick's Day Parade 

This Day in History: First St. Patrick's Day Parade

 This Day in History: First St. Patrick's Day Parade March 17, 1762 The first St. Patrick's Day parade is widely regarded as having been celebrated in New York City by Irish soldiers serving in the British army. The day honors the patron saint of Ireland, who was born to a Christian family in Britain...

Irish band Bealtaine stops by to play a little Irish music for St. Patrick's Day!

A global pandemic couldn't stop these Irish families from celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Watch as the O'Halloran clan in County Clare, Ireland, along with other Irish folks put on adorable virtual..

DUBLIN (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the world have fallen victim to the new coronavirus — but even a pandemic could not quash the desire to...
St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world have fallen victim to the new coronavirus â but even a pandemic could not quash the desire to celebrate the...
