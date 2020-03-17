When Irish eyes are absent: Virus subdues St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day revelers across the world tried to salvage the holiday with makeshift celebrations after parades and parties were scrapped and residents were urged to hunker down…



Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrating St. Patty's Day With Bealtaine



Irish band Bealtaine stops by to play a little Irish music for St. Patrick's Day! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:55 Published 10 hours ago Lil' St. Patrick's Day parades put on by families across Ireland



A global pandemic couldn't stop these Irish families from celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Watch as the O'Halloran clan in County Clare, Ireland, along with other Irish folks put on adorable virtual.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:31 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Virus dampens St. Patrick’s Day revels around the world DUBLIN (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the world have fallen victim to the new coronavirus — but even a pandemic could not quash the desire to...

Seattle Times 20 hours ago



Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world have fallen victim to the new coronavirus â but even a pandemic could not quash the desire to celebrate the...

Newsday 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this