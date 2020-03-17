Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: West Virginia confirms Covid-19 case with virus in all 50 US states

Coronavirus: West Virginia confirms Covid-19 case with virus in all 50 US states

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Governor Jim Justice has said West Virginia has reported its first positive case of coronavirus. This means all 50 US states have confirmed cases of Covid-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: West Virginia Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

West Virginia Reports First Confirmed Coronavirus Case 00:16

 West Virginia becomes last U.S. state to report a positive case of new coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.