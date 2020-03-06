Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily freed from Iran prison

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus



Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:44 Published 2 weeks ago British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand



A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released from Iran prison The British-Iranian charity worker will be released for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BBC News 13 hours ago





Tweets about this