When This Virus Crisis Ends, What Will Be The New Normal? – OpEd

By Faisal J. Abbas* It is now evident that the coronavirus crisis we are enduring will not end soon. Statements from both US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggest that we are not looking at a breakthrough before summer. Will this mean travel, schools, work and public gatherings in many ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mitten @GovWhitmer Who actually manufactures these items? China? When this China virus crisis is over, work on getting th… https://t.co/WsKR1PxRQr 7 minutes ago Brian M @realDonaldTrump as far as ths virus goes....u have absolutely no control over people going back to work. U failed… https://t.co/16ELvtCG7y 13 minutes ago Bertal K برطال RT @billshortenmp: We will look after each other during this crisis. But this virus makes it painfully clear just how exposed we are when w… 14 minutes ago nerona RT @Joshuajonm: Hanta virus is not a new virus. It can’t be transmitted from human to human , only transmitted when a human is in contact w… 15 minutes ago Czatty RT @_ericalianeee: Hanta virus is not a new virus. It can’t be transmitted from human to human, only transmitted when a human is in contact… 20 minutes ago Will Fowlkes @NYGovCuomo I want to commend you and your staff for setting the example of what leadership looks like during this… https://t.co/4BsX7Z6eTS 22 minutes ago Kyle Carter I like to watch #fox and #cnn to see the differences..please tell me why this lady on fox news says when times of c… https://t.co/sLTmJ02Jkh 24 minutes ago Maisie B RT @deb4liberty: @RNCResearch @robbystarbuck I so appreciate Dr Deborah Birx during this international corona virus crisis. She has done an… 28 minutes ago