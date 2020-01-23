Global  

British-Iranian Woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Temporarily Released From Tehran Jail

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from prison in Iran as it struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was part of a temporary release of 85,000 prisoners. She has been in prison since April 2016, and was sentenced in September that year to five...
News video: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison amid coronavirus outbreak 01:21

 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from an Iranian prison amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tehran released thousands of prisoners temporarily in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in crowded jails. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in the capital while travelling to visit...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing [Video]

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:35Published
Boris Johnson Meets With Husband and Daughter Of Detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe At Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson Meets With Husband and Daughter Of Detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe At Downing Street

Boris Johnson met with the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has spent almost four years in an Iranian prison. It is the first meeting with Richard Ratcliffe since Boris Johnson had to apologise..

Credit: Huffington Post UK     Duration: 02:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iran jail -husband

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released in Iran for two weeks, her husband said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reuters India

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iran jail

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released in Iran for two weeks, her husband said on Tuesday.
Reuters

