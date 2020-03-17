Traveling amid coronavirus: What you should know

As coronavirus cases multiply across the globe causing severe disruptions to day-to-day life, the tourism industry has been among the hardest-hit. Travelers are on high alert as cruise lines, hotels and airlines see demand plummet. Jesse Ashlock, U.S. editor of Conde Nast Traveler, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with tips and precautions travelers can take.

