Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Uranium Firms Adjust To COVID-19 Impact

Uranium Firms Adjust To COVID-19 Impact

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Kazatomprom’s uranium inventory will enable it to meet its commitments should mine production or the ability to physically deliver material be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said yesterday.

Meanwhile, GoviEx Uranium Inc has cancelled the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering, while...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.