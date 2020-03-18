Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Portuguese Discovery Of Australia – OpEd

The Portuguese Discovery Of Australia – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Most Australians are aware of Dutch visits to the west coast of Australia in the 1600s, with a number of the Batavia (Jakarta)-bound vessels involved famously being wrecked there. The visit by William Dampier, an English buccaneer and explorer, in the same century is also generally known. Hardly anyone, though, has ever heard of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.