Australia declares emergency; invokes new powers to fight coronavirus

Japan Today Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and said the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic. The…
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:57

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor [Video]

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer [Video]

Leo Varadkar: Covid-19 emergency could last into the summer

The Irish premier has warned that this week is the “calm before the storm” in the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing Ireland in a rare live broadcast, Leo Varadkar said he expects the Covid-19..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and said the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel...
Reuters Also reported by •azcentral.comDenver PostAl Jazeera

Co-Diagnostics hails FDA policy change as it will allow rapid domestic expansion of its coronavirus test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (Nasdaq:CODX) said Tuesday that a new US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy aimed at expediting the availability of coronavirus...
Proactive Investors


19mohit

DR MOHIT GUPTA(Implantologist) RT @thetribunechd: Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/4blreN3szM 2 minutes ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight coronavirus https://t.co/DkvnXrtvU7 2 minutes ago

Vevenock

Vincent Enock RT @Reuters: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the country’s citizens should abandon all overseas travel https://t.co/iwPk8lQRL… 2 minutes ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/4blreN3szM 10 minutes ago

TheRealLuisFe

Luis Esquivia RT @Reuters: Australia declares emergency, invokes new powers to fight coronavirus https://t.co/XjrgwoLZl6 via @Swatisays @Colpackham Follo… 12 minutes ago

