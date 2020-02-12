Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada and U.S. poised to restrict tourists, visitors from crossing border

Canada and U.S. poised to restrict tourists, visitors from crossing border

CTV News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
CTV News has confirmed a deal is imminent between the American and Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors from crossing the border on both sides. Shipments, trade and commerce will not be affected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman helps baby turtles dig out of their nests [Video]

Woman helps baby turtles dig out of their nests

Along the Pacific Coast of southern Mexico are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa and Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two separate towns..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this

PeppermintGekko

Wash_Your_Hands! RT @CTVNews: Canada and U.S. poised to restrict tourists, visitors from crossing border https://t.co/qbigsV1Smu https://t.co/8puiJ6lZlh 1 minute ago

DhirajNarang1

Dhiraj Narang  RT @CTVVancouver: CTV News has confirmed a deal is imminent between the American and Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors… 2 minutes ago

SandraLCorbett

Sandra Corbett RT @TomPodolec: “Deal imminent between the American and the Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors from crossing the border… 3 minutes ago

KarimTMitri

Karim T Mitri 🔥☮️💕 Canada and U.S. poised to restrict tourists, visitors from crossing border https://t.co/9oc1XASqqB 4 minutes ago

spookybun

spookybun RT @Scott__MacLaren: Looks like the Canadian USA border tourist border will close soon https://t.co/9q8MWB1X9i 7 minutes ago

spookybun

spookybun RT @Dave_Dormer: STORY: Canada/U.S. border expected to be closed to tourists and visitors because of #COVID19 https://t.co/ggZNEDbv5b 7 minutes ago

spookybun

spookybun RT @cal_millar: CTV News announcing that the Canadian and U.S. governments will announce soon that all land border points between Canada an… 7 minutes ago

spookybun

spookybun RT @kristatee: CBC, CTV, Globe & Mail, CNN: all reporting the 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 border is closing, except to commerce. https://t.co/n87cU40YT0 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.