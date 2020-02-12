Wash_Your_Hands! RT @CTVNews: Canada and U.S. poised to restrict tourists, visitors from crossing border https://t.co/qbigsV1Smu https://t.co/8puiJ6lZlh 1 minute ago Dhiraj Narang  RT @CTVVancouver: CTV News has confirmed a deal is imminent between the American and Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors… 2 minutes ago Sandra Corbett RT @TomPodolec: “Deal imminent between the American and the Canadian governments to restrict tourists and visitors from crossing the border… 3 minutes ago Karim T Mitri 🔥☮️💕 Canada and U.S. poised to restrict tourists, visitors from crossing border https://t.co/9oc1XASqqB 4 minutes ago spookybun RT @Scott__MacLaren: Looks like the Canadian USA border tourist border will close soon https://t.co/9q8MWB1X9i 7 minutes ago spookybun RT @Dave_Dormer: STORY: Canada/U.S. border expected to be closed to tourists and visitors because of #COVID19 https://t.co/ggZNEDbv5b 7 minutes ago spookybun RT @cal_millar: CTV News announcing that the Canadian and U.S. governments will announce soon that all land border points between Canada an… 7 minutes ago spookybun RT @kristatee: CBC, CTV, Globe & Mail, CNN: all reporting the 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 border is closing, except to commerce. https://t.co/n87cU40YT0 8 minutes ago