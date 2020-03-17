Global  

Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel: Globe and Mail

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canada-us-to-close-border-to-non-essential-travel on Tuesday, citing sources.
