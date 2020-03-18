Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy

Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Voting rights groups and the head of the Democratic National Committee want the states with remaining primary elections to offer voting by mail as a way to ensure that voters can safely cast their ballots amid the coronavirus outbreak. A quick and easy fix? Not always. For states that don’t already have vote-by-mail or that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy https://t.co/lYzD4TvcFV 29 minutes ago

ceolaclacb

Ceola Clacher "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/kdKccnWlXx 37 minutes ago

berylall

Beryl Arman "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ESDdWrFpod 38 minutes ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/54OHLJuJMd 48 minutes ago

forestecw

Forest Echter "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/zpqEHEGU3I 54 minutes ago

PetrosProject

Petros Project "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/gRIfrAXkdw 55 minutes ago

DavidaStaab

Davida Staub "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/9WOdfK78xf 56 minutes ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Switching Remaining Primaries to Vote-By-Mail Not So Easy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Uus6pERMPO 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.