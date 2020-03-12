UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Glastonbury Festival is still moving ahead, despite tons of postponements and cancellations of tours and outdoor events amid the ongoing coronavirus...

Cheltenham course chief explains why the Festival won’t be cancelled for coronavirus and says Gold Cup WILL go ahead Cheltenham Festival bosses have revealed the Gold Cup WILL go ahead on Friday, despite fears over coronavirus. Racecourse manager Ian Renton and has told...

talkSPORT 5 days ago



