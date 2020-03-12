Global  

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.
News video: Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation 00:47

 A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

