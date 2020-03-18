Global  

Coronavirus cases top 200,000 worldwide, death toll passes 8,000

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide has now surpassed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has topped 8,000.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day

How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day 01:49

 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan...

