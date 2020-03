'Not a reality for the majority of families': School closures a mixed bag for Flamborough parents:Having children at home a challenge for some parents

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Ontario government ’s unprecedented move to close all publicly-funded schools in the province until April 6 has left parents across the country with their children at home for an additional two weeks following March break. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend