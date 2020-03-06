1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick’s Day shooting at Texas pub
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly’s Irish Sports Pub in Corpus Christi and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said. When officers arrived, […]
