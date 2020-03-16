Researchers in US give first shot to person in experimental COVID-19 vaccine test
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () As coronavirus cases continue to shoot up across the globe, researchers in the US gave first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle begin an 'anxiously awaited...
US researchers have given the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Pharma companies and researchers are taking different approaches to how they develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Here is an illustration of how they work.
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:23Published
SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday -- leading off a worldwide hunt... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsmax •Seattle Times •CBC.ca