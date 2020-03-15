UK coronavirus adviser who met with Boris Johnson reveals he might have illness
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () A British health expert who has been meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his task force over how to combat the coronavirus revealed Wednesday that he thinks he may now have the illness.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...
Britain's parliament was noticably empty of lawmakers during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question-and-answer session. During the event he told the diminished attendance that every member of..
