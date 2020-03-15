Global  

Porter Airlines to suspend all flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Porter Airlines has announced it will suspend all flights until June amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the airline industry.
News video: American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights 01:10

 The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Brit faced with a 24 HOUR queue to get home [Video]

Brit faced with a 24 HOUR queue to get home

A British holiday maker is stuck at a Moroccan airport and had to queue for over 24 HOURS for a flight home.Olive Loveridge-Greene, 26, was enjoying a holiday in the North African country when the..

Airline Industry Hard Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Airline Industry Hard Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic

The airline industry and related businesses employ tens of thousands of people here in North Texas -- so what happens to the two major airlines based here, Southwest and American -- is important to our..

Porter suspends all operations until June 1 due to COVID-19

Porter Airlines says it is suspending all flights across eastern Canada and the United States for at least the next two and a half months to support social...
United Airlines continues to slash flights due to coronavirus

United Airlines on Tuesday said it will slash flights by 60 percent in April. The Chicago-based carrier said in a statement that it was cutting International...
gsekaly

Gabriel Sekaly RT @NEWSTALK1010: BREAKING: Porter Airlines has announced it will suspend all flights until June 1st in order to assist efforts bringing Ca… 1 minute ago

aisforaisha22

👸🏾 RT @CTVToronto: #BREAKING: Porter Airlines has announced it will suspend all flights until June amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has devasta… 1 minute ago

RexannaKeats

Rexanna Keats RT @CTVAtlantic: Porter Airlines to suspend all flights amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/FvcrXMwxbZ 2 minutes ago

tmackay68

Tracey Mackay RT @CTVNews: Porter Airlines to suspend all flights amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/eXnzKsM7QX 5 minutes ago

arista_photos

Arista RT @theemilyjackson: Annnnd Porter Airlines also suspending flights till June 1. Last day of operations is Friday for those scrambling to g… 6 minutes ago

