|
Ghislaine Maxwell files lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein estate
|
|
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a lawsuit against the estate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, seeking reimbursement for legal and personal protection costs.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Twin Cities Woman Sues Jeffrey Epstein Estate
A Hastings woman says Jeffrey Epstein psychologically and sexually abused her for decades, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:22). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 28, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:22Published
Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation
The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this