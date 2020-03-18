Ghislaine Maxwell files lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein estate

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a lawsuit against the estate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, seeking reimbursement for legal and personal protection costs.



Recent related videos from verified sources Twin Cities Woman Sues Jeffrey Epstein Estate



A Hastings woman says Jeffrey Epstein psychologically and sexually abused her for decades, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:22). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 28, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:22 Published on January 29, 2020 Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation



The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate over legal fees Ghislaine Maxwell's lawsuit also claims she has had to hire security over "regular death threats".

BBC News 1 day ago



Facing death threats, ex-Jeffrey Epstein associate Maxwell sues his estate Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier's estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend...

Reuters 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this