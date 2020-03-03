Global  

No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus: EU drugs watchdog

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
European Medicines Agency said patients, doctors should consider anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 treatment options.
EU drugs watchdog says currently no evidence ibuprofen worsens COVID-19

The European Union's healthcare regulator said on Wednesday there currently is no evidence which links anti-inflammatory medicines such as ibuprofen with the...
Reuters India

Avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus symptoms, WHO says

The World Health Organization recommended Tuesday that people suffering COVID-19 symptoms avoid taking ibuprofen, after French officials warned that...
France 24


